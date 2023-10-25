Hazel Yvonne Wilkerson, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 87.

Hazel was born on December 26, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to James Newton Ingram and Alice West Ingram. She took pride in being a homemaker, where she spent her time with her children and grandchildren.

Hazel is preceded in death by her children, Henry Albert Bartlett II and Jackie Melinda Chandler. Those left to cherish her memories are her loving children, Peggy Yvonne Henry, Robert Lee Bartlett, and Jerald Glen Bartlett; sisters, Flo Turner and Peggy Sue Faulk; grandchildren, Michael, Marissa, Christina, Rickie, Lisa Kay, Shon, Chastity, Misty, Codie, Brandy, Robbie, Gary, Nicky, Britney, and Addie Lee; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with many other loving family and treasured friends.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hazel Wilkerson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

