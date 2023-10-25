James A. Smith went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2023, at the age of 82. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. James was born on December 2, 1940, in Cleveland, Texas, to Edward Smith and Josephine Jeffcoat Smith.

He loved his coffee and a good John Wayne western movie. He was an avid gardener, but his favorite was orange roses. There was never a dull moment with James. He enjoyed telling stories to anyone who would listen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Josephine Smith; brothers, Mike Smith and Edward Smith; and sister, Margeret Cherry. Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Minnie Smith; his wonderful children, Donna Smith and husband Minton, Theresa Libby and husband David, Margeret Gummow and husband Gregg, and Edward Smith and wife Robin; brother, Alfred Smith and wife Martha; sister, Faye Smith; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Magnolia Cemetery in Evergreen, Texas.

