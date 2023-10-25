Marie Meeks, 77, of Liberty, Texas, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. She was born on September 24, 1946, to her parents, Roy Lee Gilcrease and Letha Elizabeth Laird.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Rodger Meeks; parents Roy Lee and Letha Elizabeth Gilcrease; siblings, Dorothy West, JoNita Fregia, Joyce Fregia, Sandra Coggins, Lavee Gilcrease, Roy Gilcrease Jr. and Elaine Fregia.

Marie left to cherish her loving memory her sister, Emma; nieces and nephews, Sharon Zickefoose, Shirley, Donna, Willy, Roy, Kevin, June, Molly, Jeane, Dianne, Pam, Verna, Mary, Charlotte, Clara, George, Curtis, Joe, Oscar, Alvin, Robby, Clifford, Bobby and Woody. Marie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the care of Faith & Faith Funeral Services of Batson, Texas.

