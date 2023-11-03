Mary Jo Burton was born July 2, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to parents, William “Bill” Shafer and Thelma Minze Shafer. In September 1953, Mary Jo moved to Plum Grove and met the love of her life Morgan “Bubba” Burton. Bubba, in his 1953 Ford Victoria powder blue in color with a cream color top, picked up Mary Jo on their first date to the drive-in movie. Bubba said she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. Bubba and Mary Jo married February 24, 1956. Mary Jo’s greatest accomplishments in life was raising her three sons and caring for her husband of 67 years, she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren unconditionally. Through the years she was a mother to many and loved by all. Her passion was working with numbers and visiting with her clients. Mary Jo’s favorite pastime was slot machines, putting together puzzles, reading and watching Wheel of Fortune. Her God given gift was cooking per Bubba Burton, those buttermilk biscuits, and hot water cornbread were blue ribbon worthy.

She went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 86. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Thelma Shafer; brothers, Bill Shafer and Randy Shafer; sisters, Cora Blystone, Juanita Steagall, and Edith Greenhouse. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Morgan “Bubba” Burton; sons, Allan Burton and wife Cristal, Guy Burton and wife Shelia, and Kevin Burton; brother-in-law, Allan Stegall; sisters-in-law, Donna Shafer, Sandy Shafer, Robbie Hartfield, and Jo Baker and husband Curtis; grandchildren, B.J. Burton and wife Lacy, Krystal Hauck and husband Eric, Kelli Hardy and husband Louis, Donald Burton and wife Courtney, Morgan Ramshur and husband Jimmy, Chet Burton and wife Sarah, Tana Burton, Kade Burton and wife Miranda; great-grandchildren, Gus, Jasper, and Luke Hardy, Alex and Chase Hauck, Waylon, Holden and Colsen Ramshur, Brycen, Tenley, and Allyson Holifield, Briggs Burton, Garrit, Hagen, and Brennen Burton, Kamree Burton and husband Dalton, Fayth Burton and husband Cooper, Desirae Barlow, and Gracie Knight; great-great-grandchildren, Eastynn Burton, Rhyker George, and Holsynn Burton; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 1pm-3pm. Mary Jo’s funeral service will begin at 3pm with Pastor Curtis Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Plum Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Garrit Burton, Alex Hauck, Chase Hauck, Gus Hardy, Jasper Hardy, Luke Hardy, and Brycen Holifield. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Briggs Burton, Brennen Burton, Waylon Ramshur, and Holden Ramshur.

