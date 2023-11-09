Dayton HS senior signs with McNeese University

Lady Bronco Dimika “Mika” Anthony-Connor, a senior at Dayton High School and a member of the softball team, signed a letter of intent to play softball at McNeese University in a special ceremony Wednesday night in the high school gym.

Anthony-Connor has proven herself as an influential asset to her team with a passion that is well-appreciated by her teammates and coaches alike. Her athleticism led to her playing basketball and volleyball, and running track, but it is softball where she found her passion.

According to Head Softball Coach Andrew Moss, Anthony-Connor is a standout player who possesses not only a natural aptitude for the game but also leadership abilities.

Dimika Anthony-Connor (second from left) was joined at her college signing event by people who have influenced her game with Select teams. She once played for the renowned late coach Joey Melton, who was represented at the signing event by his family members and Coach Erica Garcia.

Looking back on the last season, Moss called her “unbelievable” and was reminded of all the “amazing things Mika did for us to move forward in the playoffs.”

“I know that there’s just so many things she did that just made her shine out there on the softball field. It’s a pleasure and a great experience having her. She’s grown each year. I think she really admitted she had problems as a freshman and less problems as a sophomore,” said Moss. “She’s stepped into a leadership role as a junior and now as a senior, and she’s doing great. She always does everything you ask of her. I don’t know if I’ve seen too many that enjoy just playing the game like Mika does.”

Anthony-Connor is the daughter of Victoria Urbina and Dre Bellard. She intends to major in chemistry at college. Her goal is to become a lab technician.

Dimika Anthony-Connor is pictured with DHS softball trainer Tiana Thompson.

