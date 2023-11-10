Carol Darlene Montes Kubeczka, 77, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in Dayton. She was born November 20, 1945 in Houston to her late parents, Leopold “Paul” and Ruthie Montes.

Carol was a retired insurance agent from American National Insurance after 10 years of loyal service. She had lived in Dayton since 1972, was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters Court #2115 and the Altar Guild.

Mrs. Kubeczka grew up in Houston, was a 1964 graduate of Aldine High School and enjoyed traveling and being with family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Paul Montes.

Survivors include her husband, James M. “Jim” Kubeczka of 56 years who always referred to Carol as “his bride”; son, James M. “Jimmy” Kubeczka II, and his wife Pamela; daughter, Nicole Kubeczka Day and her husband, Josh; grandchildren, Hannah Danielle Kubeczka Adams and her husband Christian and Jaxon Ryder Kubeczka Day. She also leaves behind brother and sister in laws, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until the Rosary starts at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 10, 2023 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Eastgate with Rev. Peter Phong Nguyen, SVD officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Eastgate.

