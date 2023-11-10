Grady Elliott Cade, Jr., 71, passed away in Liberty, Texas, on November 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 24, 1951, in Tomball, Texas, to the proud parents Grady E. Cade, Sr., and Ani Lourie Hildebrand.

Grady lived a life rich in love, laughter, and cherished moments. For the past 45 years, he made his home in the Moss Hill area, where he created countless memories with his family and friends. Prior to that, he resided in the Spring/Tomball area, where his journey of life began.

A member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cleveland, Grady’s faith was a guiding light in his life. He had a passion for nature and spent countless hours fishing and hunting, his favorite prey being rabbits. The Trinity River held a special place in his heart, where he enjoyed fishing, camping, and swimming with his beloved family.

In his younger years, Grady was a gifted artist, delighting his friends and family with his creative talents. His love for animals knew no bounds, as he cared for any creature that found its way to his doorstep or was lost and in need. Grady was a jovial soul, always ready with a good joke to bring smiles to the faces of those around him. Wrestling captured his imagination, making it his favorite television show, but his true joy came from the thrill of riding motorcycles. He found immense pleasure in cruising on his many motorcycles.

Grady had a deep appreciation for eagles and his home state of Texas, a love he proudly displayed. However, his greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. They were his precious gifts, and he loved them with all his heart.

Grady is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, who surely welcomed him with open arms into the eternal embrace. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Mary Cade, his son Grady Cade III and wife Danielle, daughter Kimberly Cade, brothers Carl Cade and wife Maureen, Alfred Cade and wife Kim, David Cade and wife Kim; sister Cindy Tinkle and husband John, and his adored grandchildren Landon, Ryan, Anistyn, and Adrian. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends, all of whom will carry his memory in their hearts.

Grady will be honored at a visitation on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. also at Pace Stancil.

