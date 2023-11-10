John Michael Angell was born July 20, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away in Shepherd, Texas, on November 6, 2023, at the age of 62. John has lived in Shepherd, Texas, for the last nine years and was a former resident of Point Blank, Texas. John worked many years as a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Rasmus and Margaret Nicholls Rasmus; brothers, Joseph Rasmus and Christopher Bryan Rasmus, Sr.; sister, Doreen Burton. John is survived by his children, Tim Angell and wife Valerie, Tasha Angell, Amanda Angell Villalta and husband Elmer; grandchildren, Trace Angell, Arabella Hernandez, Taylor Angell, Joshua Angell, Jacob Thorp, Matthew Hernandez Angell, Graham Hernandez Angell, Charlie Hernandez Angell, Cayden Angell, Ahliah Angell, Armando Benavidez, Jr., Anastacia Moreno, Kayliana Moreno, Celeste Moreno, Jade Hernandez, Jayden Hernandez, Elmer Villalta, Jr., Madeline Villalta; great-grandchildren, Armando Benavidez III, Cristian Cancino, Noah Benavidez.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2pm-4pm, with a memorial service immediately following at 4pm.

