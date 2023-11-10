Robert James Wiggins was born December 6, 1951, in El Paso, Texas to parents, Jay T. Wiggins and Martha Fuqua Wiggins. He passed away November 7, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 71.

Robert worked for many years at Campbell Concrete and he was in charge of every square inch of concrete poured at Minute Maid Park. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and was a competition shooter. Robert loved going on trips with his family and he enjoyed their time together. He had his pilot license and loved flying with his wife Charlotte. Robert was a great caregiver of many, and especially caring for his wife Charlotte before her passing on September 3, 2023. Robert was also a Master Mason at the Tarkington Lodge.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jay T. and Martha Wiggins; wife of 43 years, Charlotte Ann Wiggins; brother, John Wiggins; sister-in-law, Gwynette Wiggins. He is survived by his sons, Brian Wiggins and wife Carlee, Aaron Wiggins and wife Haley; brother, Ralph Wiggins; grandchildren, Adalyn Wiggins, Kaysen Wiggins, Remington Wiggins, Hollyn Wiggins; and by his dog, Sassy.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 6-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10am with Pastor Chester Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery.

