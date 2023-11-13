Justin-Charles Edward Brown, 40, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 19, 1983, in Houston, Texas, the husband of Rachael Richey Brown.

Justin was a very polite individual, who always had a smile on his face. He fought a hard and courageous battle with cancer since February, never wavering in his faith. Although taken from this earth too soon, he will be forever remembered as a loving and dedicated son, brother, husband, father and friend to many. Justin was an amazing father to his son, Jaxxon, whom he loved unconditionally. He found his greatest joy in being a dad and would do anything for his family.

Justin worked as a home health care aide and in construction. He was not only an amazing handyman but a jack of all trades. He enjoyed electronics, playing video games, coloring, and social media in his spare time. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Justin was preceded in death by his Granny, Linda Brown. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Rachael Brown; his sons Jaxxon Brown and Justin, Jr.; his mother Lisa Brown; his father Melvin Prophet; his sisters Chantal Brown and Allisha Brown; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Justin’s wish to be cremated, remembered and cherished by all as the kind and loving family man that he was.

A celebration of life honoring Justin will be held at 11am, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac, with Jamie Lea, officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

