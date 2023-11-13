Ollie Jean Holub Sweet, born on February 7, 1937, entered through the pearly gates of Heaven into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on November 6, 2023. She was a devoted child of God, a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born in Anahuac, Texas, to Lacy and Lois Wallace, Jean was the eldest of five children.

Jean’s love story was marked by two cherished husbands. She was married to Robert “Bobby” L. Holub, with whom she had three children: Debra, Jeanie, and Robert. Their marriage was a testament to love’s endurance, lasting 49 years until Bobby’s homecoming. Later in life, she found love again with Ben Sweet, and they shared 12 meaningful years together.

Jean cherished taking memorable RV trips with her grandchildren. Her heart found joy in visiting the hill country, observing nature, and caring for others. She loved reading books, particularly her Bible, and spending afternoons with family and friends over a cup of coffee.

Jean had a servant’s heart, a testament to her deep love for the Lord and her family. Her faith in God was unwavering. She enjoyed attending her church, serving her community and sharing the love of Christ with others.

Jean’s love extended far beyond her family. She dedicated over 30 years of her life to helping countless people with disabilities before retiring from Tri-County MHMR. Her selfless commitment to their well-being earned her the endearing, and very fitting, nickname “Saint Jean.”

Jean is now reunited with her beloved family members who have gone before her, including her parents, all her siblings, her daughter Debra, and both Bobby and Ben. She is survived by her children – Jeanie and Robert – her grandchildren – Chris, Nick, Stephanie, Laci, Brooke, Raegan, and Mason – and great-grandchildren – Halen, Christian, Alex, and Cameron – and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean’s legacy of love, faith, and her resolute dedication to caring for others will forever be remembered as a shining example of God’s love. Her love will continue to be felt through the lives she touched.

A celebration of Jean’s life will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Hankamer Community Fellowship at 2:00pm, where we will come together to honor her memory and share the glory of eternal life promised by our Lord.

