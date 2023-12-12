Donna Jean King

Donna Jean (Davis) King was born on August 13, 1946, in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, to parents Billy Graham Davis and Myrtle Raye Baxley Davis. She passed away at her home in Coldspring, Texas, on December 9, 2023, at the age of 77.

Donna loved her family and their visits, planned and impromptu. She had many surprises from Pecos and his family, as they would often show up unannounced. He, or they, were always ready for food, a shower, and a nap. It was easy to see her heart smile in providing all three and not necessarily in that order as Pecos often fell asleep in a chair on the back porch.

She loved having her grandkids and daughters-in-law in the kitchen, teaching them her way and of course, her way was the way to make the recipe. Donna passed the “My way is the way” trait down to her son. You can ask his kids and they will verify that.

Donna and Ray spent much of their time enjoying cruises and sharing those memories with friends and family. So many of Donna’s pictures have come from cruises with Ray and you can easily see the happiness on their faces.

After Ray passed, Donna acquired her new best friend and four-legged companion, Ray Ray. Ray Ray was spoiled, to say the least, with all the best toys and sharing a plate with Donna at every meal. If you have seen Ray Ray, you have seen that Donna didn’t want her to be hungry for even a minute.

Donna very much loved her neighbors, Craig and Louise, and was proud to tell about all they did for her. She was often quick to share pictures of meals Louise had prepared, possibly to make others jealous of how good she was eating. She always enjoyed their company.

Donna loved her happy hour, or happy hours, and would invite anyone to join her, who stopped by for a visit.

Donna found joy in sharing her life experiences with her kids and grandkids. With a wide range of stories from barrel racing, to feeding all her bottle calves and goats, to the cruises with Ray, to hair salon stories and everywhere in between. It is heart-filling to know that she lived life to its fullest and we will see her again one day with Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Ray” King; and brothers, Billy Ray Davis and Russell Eugene Davis. She is survived by her children, Pecos Bill McNiel and wife Sarah, John King and wife Anett, Katherine Ludwig and husband Royd; grandchildren, Paike Marie McNiel, Jamison McNiel, Steele McNiel, Audrey Sauter, Trustin Sauter, Shaelyn Ludwig, Talia Ludwig and Amelia King; and sister, Velma Kellum; other survivors include her beloved neighbors Louise and Craig Reitmeier; and her four-legged companion, Ray Ray.

A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas with her son, Pecos Bill McNiel officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30pm at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana. Pallbearers for the service will be Pecos Bill McNiel, Craig Reitmeier, John King and Royd Ludwig.

