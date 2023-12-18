Herman Edward Cancienne

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Herman Edward Cancienne was born July 14, 1937 in New Orleans, Louisiana to parents, Herman Cancienne and Lena Fanguy Cancienne, who both preceded him in death. He passed away December 11, 2023 in Houston, Texas at the age of 86. Herman served our country in the US Army and was a Fire Fighter for the New Orleans Fire Department. Before going into the Army he attended LSU.

Herman is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Geraldine Cancienne; son, Charles Cancienne and wife Heather; only surviving sibling, Chris Cancienne. A Rosary Service will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:30am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas. Mass will begin at 10:00am with Father Andy Vu officiating.

Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 16, 2023
Next articleLeo Shipman
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.