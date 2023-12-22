Ada Charlene Musgrove was born December 2, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Plummer Whittaker Musgrove and Charlie Musgrove. She attended Jeff Davis High School where she was a Majorette and graduated in 1948. While at school, she met Charles Kebodeaux. They married in October of the same year and were married for 53 years before his passing in 2001.

She spent many years attending rodeos watching Charles and the kids compete. She loved to dance, entertain, cook, traveled to wonderful destinations and spent hours in her flower gardens. She made many fond memories for herself, children and grands at the family’s bay house.

Her truest passion was family genealogy. She spent endless hours researching family history in libraries, writing letters and making phone calls. That interest led her to the Cleveland Historical Society where she created strong relationships within the community to enhance the appeal of the museum.

Charlene was a woman of faith, family, community and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Plummer and Charlie Musgrove and husband Charles. She is survived by her three children, sons Kip and wife Dianne Kebodeaux, Gary and wife Ann Kebodeaux and daughter Pam and husband Ken Davis.

Grandchildren, John Kebodeaux and Jennifer Parrish, Rhonda Davis Bailey and husband Jeff, Kenya Davis Turbeville and husband John, Sarah Davis Allen and husband Bret, Emily Kebodeaux Cook and husband Justus and Katherine Kebodeaux Brown and husband Kaleb. Eleven great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

A special “thank you” to the ladies who cared for her during the past three years, Fran Norwood, Chiva Dietz, and Sher Kustermans. Also, many thanks to the nurses and aides of Accent and Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

The Cleveland Historical Museum: 203 E. Booth St., Cleveland TX 77327

American Foundation for the Blind: afb.org

