Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2024:

Gomez, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated

Hayes, Stanley – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Perew, David – Sale/Distribution/Display of Harmful Material to a Minor

Perez, Joshua Nathan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rayan, Devon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Suarez Marino, Jose Gregario – Public Intoxication

Tarver, Curtis Leon, Jr – Property Theft, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration

Woods, Jeremy William – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

