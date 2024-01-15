Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 12, 2024

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2024:

  • Gomez, Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hayes, Stanley – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Perew, David – Sale/Distribution/Display of Harmful Material to a Minor
  • Perez, Joshua Nathan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rayan, Devon – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Suarez Marino, Jose Gregario – Public Intoxication
  • Tarver, Curtis Leon, Jr – Property Theft, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration
  • Woods, Jeremy William – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
