Liberty County deputy constable, Hardin ISD teacher devastated by housefire

When Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Robert Adams and his wife Crista, a Hardin ISD teacher, boarded a short cruise vacation last week, they couldn’t have imagined the calamity awaiting them upon their return. An unfortunate blaze, believed to have been sparked by an electrical device or outlet, reduced their home in Raywood to ash on Friday, Jan. 12.

Among the irreplaceable belongings they lost in the flames were their cherished parakeets, their daughter Peightyn’s guinea pig, photographs, and mementos from Crista’s deceased parents.

Further exacerbating the tragedy was their lack of home insurance coverage, a result of policy termination due to a lack of fencing around an above-ground pool in their backyard. As such, they now face an enormous task of reconstructing their home from the ground up, replenishing their lost belongings, and somehow restoring normalcy to their lives.

Photos of the Adams home in Raywood following a fire on Friday.

Photos of the Adams’ home prior to the fire show the details they lovingly installed in their home.

In the aftermath of the fire, the law enforcement brotherhood and the tight-knit Liberty County community are rallying around the Adams family, providing clothing, food to restock the modest pantry in the camping travel they are temporarily living in, and gift cards to purchase other essentials of life. Both Robert and Crista say they are humbled by the outpouring of love and support they have received.

“It’s hard to be on the receiving side. I am more used to giving,” admitted Robert. “But I was reminded by a pastor that to not accept help is to deny someone else their blessing. So, if God puts something on a person’s heart, whether that is simply to pray for us or offer kind words, we are grateful.”

Returning home with only the clothes they packed for their 4-day cruise meant they were not prepared for the brutal winter weather that hit Texas earlier this week.

“We came home and didn’t even have jackets. People keep asking us about our immediate needs, but we don’t even know what we need at this point, until there is something we need and don’t have. Right now, we have what we need and all that will fit in our camper,” Robert said.

The outpouring of support has come from all across the county. Tammie and Bill Wingfield, owners of Maci Feed Store, 2830 Mini Storage and Wingfield Construction, donated fencing to replace what was destroyed; C. Hill Propane in Daisetta has offered the use of a 250-gallon propane tank and propane to go with it, and Curtis and Sons has donated other items. Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter purchased toys and crafts for Peightyn. Other deputies and friends in law enforcement are pooling resources to purchase items Adams will need for his job as deputy constable.

Crista noted that at the exact time their home was burning, she and Robert were engaged in a conversation about the goodness of God aboard the ship with some other Texans from the Dallas area.

“We were sharing our testimonies about good God is to us all while our house was burning to the ground,” Crista said. “We must have been sitting there for a good two hours visiting with them when the Carnival Cruise people came and found us. We were called to guest services where Judge Larry Wilburn was on the phone. He said he was sorry to tell us that the house had burned.”

Instead of blaming God for their misfortunate, Crista and Robert both clung to the belief that God would see them through another crisis in life, just like He had gotten them through previous trials.

“When I tell you that God has been good, I am serious. I don’t even feel worthy of His blessings. It has been amazing,” Robert said. “Even though we both got sinus infections when we got back home and it was sleeting, we were blessed to have a camper to come home to and our vehicles, which didn’t burn in the fire. Our water faucet was frozen and we had to get out there and warm it up with a hair dryer to defrost it, but we managed.”

Both Robert and Crista said the Carnival Cruise representatives, upon learning of their tragedy back home, were attentive and caring, leaving notes for them on their door and checking on them. They were amazed that the cruise ship representatives were able to locate them out of 4,200 other passengers in a matter of minutes when the dreadful call from home came through.

“When we got back to shore, they let us get off the cruise ship first,” Crista added.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, though Robert believes it may have started near a refrigerator in the kitchen. Having gone through a fire previously in the past, he says Crista is extra-cautious every time they leave home, unplugging every device and turning off every light.

“The hottest point in the fire was at the front of the house by the kitchen. The fridge is the only appliance that was completely melted. It was a new Whirlpool, so we don’t believe it was at fault,” Robert said.

His mind immediately reminded of how blessed he was that nobody was home at the time of the fire, he said, “Had we not been on our trip, our dog would have been home and burned in the fire, too. That would have killed us. Crista now says that when we rebuild, she will have to make a doggie door, just in case.”

They both are committed to rebuilding their home, which prior to the fire was a charming barndominium-style home that had custom features each had added, including an accent wall made up of different hues and types of wood. Robert recalls cutting each board and fitting them to the wall.

The site for their future home has already been cleared, arranged by Crista’s twin brother, who didn’t want her to be constantly reminded of their losses.

Robert’s mother has set up a Go Fund Me account to help them get back on their feet. Any contribution would be appreciated. To make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/9ky744-robert-crista-and-peightyn

