Public notice

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Bluebonnet Sequestration Hub, LLC, a business unit within Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation seeks bidders for the following project:

Permitting, planning, supervision and acquisition of 2024 Blue Bonnet Zero In 4D surface seismic survey located in Chambers, Jefferson and Liberty, Counties, TX.

Those interested in submitting bids or in obtaining more information regarding this procurement may contact Melisa Reyna, melisa_reyna-fancher@oxy.com before February 4th at 2PM CT.

Request for Proposals will open on or about February 5, 2024, and will close February 19, 2024. 

Previous articleLiberty County Jail arrest reports, Jan. 22, 2024
Next articleCleveland PD nabs car wash burglary suspects
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.