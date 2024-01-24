Public notice

Bluebonnet Sequestration Hub, LLC, a business unit within Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation seeks bidders for the following project:

Permitting, planning, supervision and acquisition of 2024 Blue Bonnet Zero In 4D surface seismic survey located in Chambers, Jefferson and Liberty, Counties, TX.

Those interested in submitting bids or in obtaining more information regarding this procurement may contact Melisa Reyna, melisa_reyna-fancher@oxy.com before February 4th at 2PM CT.

Request for Proposals will open on or about February 5, 2024, and will close February 19, 2024.

