Corrections policy

On occasion, mistakes are made in reporting despite our best efforts to be 100 percent accurate. In the event a mistake is made and is brought to our attention, it will be addressed.

First, we will verify that a mistake has in fact been made. Second, we will fix the mistake and repost the article with the corrections.

If you see a correction that is needed to an article, please send an email to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. We will try to respond quickly (usually within hours).

Vanesa Brashier

Publisher, Bluebonnet News of Texas

