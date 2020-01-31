Chester Lee Fregia, 79, of Liberty passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Mont Belvieu. Chester was born February 10, 1940 in Liberty to parents William Eugene and Lillian Fregia.



Graveside Services for Mr. Fregia will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Olyn Hendricks officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Serving as pallbearers will be Curtis Fregia, Kenny Fregia, William Nugent, Mike Sims, Flupe Summers, Robbie Nugent, and Joshua Bush. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Fregia, James Paul Gaston, Ronnie Fregia and Scott Moore.



Chester was a lifelong resident of Liberty County. He attended the Pentecostal Tabernacle, Open House Ministries, and Bibleway Pentecostal Church. He worked in the Oil & Gas industry; offshore drilling and in-plant. He assisted in search and rescue with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Posse and helped with the Liberty County 4-H Drill Team. A true outdoorsman, Chester enjoyed riding horses, working cows, fishing and hauling hay. He like to hunt ducks but most of all he enjoyed hunting hogs. He was known for being competitive in BBQ cookoffs and serving the surrounding communities with his delicious cooking. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, friends and being a proud grandparent.



Mr. Fregia was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cyntha Fregia, brother Bustie Gaston and sister Betty Fregia. He is survived by children, Brenda Whitmire, Ronnie Fregia and Cyndi Herrington and husband David; brothers, Curtis Fregia and wife Alma Jo, Bill Fregia and wife Nita, Kenny Fregia and wife Sharon, James Paul Gaston and wife Ellen; sisters, Joyce Tanton and Dorothy Ann Fregia; grandchildren, Joshua Bush and wife Nat, Jenny Moidel, Kevin King and wife Tabitha, Korie Fregia, Brandi King and Randal Fuller, Ryan Herrington, Bryce Hicks and husband Shane; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Chester Lee Fregia, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

