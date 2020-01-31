Dayton ISD powerlifting team brings home the gold

The boys and girls powerlifting teams lifted in their second meet at Liberty last Thursday. Both teams are having an outstanding season.

Coach Bobby Little said, “I am very proud of both of the teams. I would like to invite everyone to come out and support our athletes. Both teams will lift in the Dayton Meet this Thursday, Feb. 6th at Dayton High School.”

Overall the boys took home first place as a team. They had 14 out of 15 lifters placed first, second and third in their weight class.



Cam’ron Willis – 1st place

Shohn Alexander – 2nd place

Lucas Tanton – 2nd place

Gavin Bennett – 1st place

Josiah Griffith – 1st place

Ty Pafford – 1st place

Tim Sjolander – 1st place

Hunter Beamesderfer – 2nd place

Colby Bueltmann – 3rd place

Brennan Chauvin – 2nd place

Avyn Craig – 2nd place

Kameron George – 1st place

Fernando Ortiz – 3rd place

Demetris Whittington – 3rd place

The girls brought home the gold too as they placed first as a team. Six out of the nine lifters placed first, second and third.

Amanda Carden – 1st place

Haylie Burns – 1st place

Emma Pierce – 2nd place

Lilian Ratcliff – 2nd place

Kloee Wells – 1st place

Grace Whitehead – 2nd place

