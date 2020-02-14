Repairs to Trinity River bridges forthcoming, says TxDOT

Traffic is down to one lane of travel on two major bridges over the Trinity River in Liberty County. Signal lights on SH 105 and FM 787 are keeping two-way traffic moving while the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) schedules repairs.

According to Sarah Dupre, a TxDOT spokesperson, repairs on SH 105 will begin next week and should be completed by mid-March, weather permitting.

The FM 787 bridge has been down to one lane since May 2019 due to major erosion to the eastern approach of the bridge. That project went out for bids earlier this month and will be awarded to a contractor at the end of February.

“That project should begin this summer and take approximately a year for completion,” Dupre said.

