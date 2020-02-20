WWJH celebrates Black History Month

WWJH is celebrating Black History Month by honoring some influential leaders. The campus’ goal was to celebrate and educate both, students, and staff on the many diverse genres of influence in which African Americans have made contributions to our society. The staff wanted to make sure they acknowledged both national and local leaders.

The WWJH staff created an awareness around an activity that encouraged inclusiveness, rather than exclusiveness. To help achieve this goal, with Principal Matt Barnett’s approval and the support of administration, they constructed a MLK class activity to present during our Pony Time. The activity allows the students to express what dreams, goals, and changes they would like to see or accomplish to impact society.

This project is a great opportunity for the almost 1,300 WWJH students to work on a common goal, plus doing a little extra STAAR practice as well.

Coach George Lee, one of the WWJH staff members that helped create the MLK activity stated, “Overall, we wanted to create a visual that not only our staff and students could be proud of, but anyone that walked in our building could be enlightened and enriched by the information.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

