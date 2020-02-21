New kiosks offer 24-hour service to Dayton residents

Paying your water bill just got a little easier in Dayton. The City of Dayton has unveiled two new 24-hour service kiosks that will allow customers to take care of their utility bill at their convenience.

The new kiosks are located on the west side of City Hall (117 Cook St.) and inside of the lobby at the Police Station/Municipal Court building (2004 N. Cleveland).

A look at the new kiosk at City Hall in Dayton

“The new kiosks allow greater flexibility for those making payments to the City,” said Finance Director Rudy Zepeda. “Utility customers can to look up their accounts and see not only their current balance, but overdue amounts, usage, and account history.”

Zepeda added, “Eventually, Municipal Court customers will be able to pay fines and review the status of their cases at either kiosk as well. We’re working with our software vendor on that portion of the service now.”

Kiosks will accept cash, checks, and most major credit cards. Residents who wish to initiate or terminate water service must still do so in person.

