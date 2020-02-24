Mangum-Merendino running for county court at law judge

Michelle Mangum-Merendino is Liberty County voters to pick her as the new judge of the County Court at Law 2 in the Republican Primary on March 3.

“How many people do you know have been affected by divorce or child custody? This is your opportunity to have a vote in shaping the court that may determine the outcome for our families,” Mangum-Merendino said her official announcement. “If you want a judge that values a commitment to the letter of the law in every case, fair and impartial rulings; self-reliance; civic commitment; distrust of government interference into people’s lives; and reverence for the sanctity of human life, vote for Michelle Mangum-Merendino.”

Throughout her 24-year career, Mangum-Merendino believes her work ethic and diverse experience have prepared her for service as a judge.

She and her husband, Jared, have been married more than a quarter-century. Jared is a 25-year math teacher. He currently teaches high school mathematics at Hardin High School. The Merendinos are lifelong residents of Hardin and Liberty counties. They share three children: Dani, 28, Kendall, 25, and Isabella, 14.

After graduating from Hull-Daisetta at 16, Mangum-Merendino worked her way through college, earning a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She worked as a tax manager for Clear Channel prior to graduating Summa Cum Laude (top 1 percent) from South Texas College of Law.

She was editor of the Law Review and worked on preparing federal and state appeals. My practice includes litigation in the following areas: juvenile, family, Children’s Protective Services, criminal defense, mental health, will and estate probates, torts, real estate and bankruptcy. She has tried cases in 18 Texas counties.

She has served as president and vice president of the Liberty County Bar Association.

“Any trial lawyer will tell you that the best judges are those who are the best listeners. I will listen to all of the evidence, and strictly follow the law as it is written in a consistent, fair, and impartial way,” Mangum-Merendino said.

