Victim in fatal crash on US 59 in Shepherd identified

A single-vehicle crash on US 59 around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, killed one person and backed up traffic for hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.

The crash, which occurred in Shepherd, involved a 2006 International tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of lumber and traveling southbound toward Cleveland.

For some unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and into the center median before coming to rest. Some of the load crashed through the cabin of the vehicle.

The driver, 67-year-old Charles French, of Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

