City of Dayton to receive $700K federal grant to improve rail crossings

The City of Dayton was awarded a $700,000 federal grant to improve rail crossings, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has announced.

The proposed project will improve four grade crossings on the UP track, where approximately 16 trains operate each day.

The funding comes through the Federal Railroad Administration’s FY19 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program.

“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” Sen. Cornyn said. “Quality transportation services are vital for boosting local economic growth, and I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in Dayton who worked to secure this funding.”

