Volunteer Day this Saturday to help family of fallen LCSO deputy

A group of volunteers is being organized to help with a clean-up project at the home of the late Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten. Whitten died on Feb. 3 from a heart attack while undergoing physical therapy related to a gunshot wound he received in the line of duty on May 9, 2019.

Whitten’s wife, Kami, stayed by his side at the hospital, helping him as needed. During the nine months he was in the hospital, many things at their home fell by the wayside, so friends of the Whittens have organized this clean-up project.

The workday will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at her home in the Cleveland area. If anyone wishes to volunteer, please contact Doug Taylor at 832-452-3183.

