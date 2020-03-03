It’s Election Day. Where do I vote?

Bluebonnet News has received a number of calls and emails from readers about polling locations. An article posted in January listed the locations. In case you missed that, here’s another view of where you can vote on Super Tuesday in Liberty County:

Republican and Democratic primaries will share the following polling locations on Election Day:

Pct. 1 and 15 – North Liberty VFD, 4753 FM 787, Romayor

Pct. 2 – Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, 127 SH 105 East, Moss Hill

Pct. 3 – Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin

Pct. 4 – Devers School – 201 S. Chism St., Devers

Pcts. 5, 19 and 27 – Jack Hartel Community Center, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty

Pct. 6 – Calvary Baptist Church, 15 CR 129, Moss Bluff

Pcts. 7 and 12 – Cleveland Civic Center – 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland

Pct. 8 – Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212, Tarkington

Pct. 9 – Hi-Way Tabernacle, 108 CR 2250, Tarkington

Pct. 10 – Dayton ISD Administration Building, 100 Cherry Creek Rd., Dayton

Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N., Raywood

Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N. Main/Highway 770, Daisetta

Pct. 14 – St. Anne’s Catholic Church parish hall, 744 CR 622, Dayton

Pct. 16 – Dolen Baptist Church, 10078 FM 787 W, Cleveland

Pct. 17 – Masonic Lodge, FM 834, Hull

Pct. 18 – Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Rd., Ames

Pct. 20 – Douglas School Gym, 900 Samuel Wiley Dr., Cleveland

Pct. 21, 28 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Kenefick

Pct. 22 – Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland, Dayton

Pct. 23 – Plum Grove First Baptist Church, 155 CR 345, Plum Grove

Pcts. 24 and 29 – South Liberty County VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Westlake

Pct. 25 – Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church, CR 306 at SH 321, Tarkington

Pct. 26 – St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 60 FM 1010, Cleveland

Pct. 30 – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 801 S. Colbert St., Dayton

