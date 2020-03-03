It’s Election Day. Where do I vote?

Bluebonnet News has received a number of calls and emails from readers about polling locations. An article posted in January listed the locations. In case you missed that, here’s another view of where you can vote on Super Tuesday in Liberty County:
Republican and Democratic primaries will share the following polling locations on Election Day:
- Pct. 1 and 15 – North Liberty VFD, 4753 FM 787, Romayor
- Pct. 2 – Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church, 127 SH 105 East, Moss Hill
- Pct. 3 – Hardin City Hall, 142 CR 2010, Hardin
- Pct. 4 – Devers School – 201 S. Chism St., Devers
- Pcts. 5, 19 and 27 – Jack Hartel Community Center, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty
- Pct. 6 – Calvary Baptist Church, 15 CR 129, Moss Bluff
- Pcts. 7 and 12 – Cleveland Civic Center – 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland
- Pct. 8 – Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212, Tarkington
- Pct. 9 – Hi-Way Tabernacle, 108 CR 2250, Tarkington
- Pct. 10 – Dayton ISD Administration Building, 100 Cherry Creek Rd., Dayton
- Pct. 11 – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3730 FM 160 N., Raywood
- Pct. 13 – Hull-Daisetta High School, 117 N. Main/Highway 770, Daisetta
- Pct. 14 – St. Anne’s Catholic Church parish hall, 744 CR 622, Dayton
- Pct. 16 – Dolen Baptist Church, 10078 FM 787 W, Cleveland
- Pct. 17 – Masonic Lodge, FM 834, Hull
- Pct. 18 – Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Rd., Ames
- Pct. 20 – Douglas School Gym, 900 Samuel Wiley Dr., Cleveland
- Pct. 21, 28 – Kenefick Southern Baptist Church, 3536 FM 1008, Kenefick
- Pct. 22 – Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland, Dayton
- Pct. 23 – Plum Grove First Baptist Church, 155 CR 345, Plum Grove
- Pcts. 24 and 29 – South Liberty County VFD, 8704 FM 1409, Westlake
- Pct. 25 – Tarkington Prairie Baptist Church, CR 306 at SH 321, Tarkington
- Pct. 26 – St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 60 FM 1010, Cleveland
- Pct. 30 – Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 801 S. Colbert St., Dayton