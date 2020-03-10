Brian Keith Marksberry, 31, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1988 to Jacqueline Marksberry in Houston, Texas. Brian attended Splendora High School and while there, met the love of his life, Megan Cannon. They married September 19, 2009. Later they were blessed with two children, Branson and Kenly. Brian worked for Coastal Foundation Drilling as a heavy equipment operator. Brian spent his life helping others any chance he had.

During Harvey, he worked tirelessly helping people who were stranded in their homes reach safety. He was best known as a jokester who loved to play practical jokes on unsuspecting friends and family. He had a fierce love of family and was always available if anyone was ever in need. He was the glue that held his large family together, and will be greatly missed. Brian loved the outdoors and any sports or outdoor activity.

He shared his love of baseball especially with his son Branson, taking him to games, coaching him and just playing in the yard. Brian was the life of any gathering and made a party out of any occasion. Brian died like he lived, thinking of others without concern for his own safety. He was a true hero who took action to protect his family and onlookers from danger. He took everything he did to the next level, be it parenting, loving, or living.

Brian is survived by his wife Megan; his son Branson; his daughter Kenly; his mother Jacqueline Marksberry, his sister Heather Marksberry; and his loving niece Morgan, nephew Preston and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-9pm. The Celebration of Life Service will be in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11am. Burial will follow in the Rosewood Cemetery in Humble, Texas at 1:30 pm.

