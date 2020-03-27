Roy “Howard” Payne born January 31, 1943 in Hull, Tx passed away March 25, 2020 in Silsbee, Tx.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gloria Payne; twins, Kyle Payne & wife Cassy of Wallisville, Tx, Kayla Parker & husband Seth of Liberty, Tx; son Aaron Singleton of Batson, Tx; daughters, Lana Strahan & husband David of Batson, Tx, Carla Meadows & Chuck Bender of Livingston, Tx, Paula Stanley & husband Chase of Kountze, Tx; sisters, Sandy Brack of Paulina, La; brother, Kenneth Payne of Hull, Tx; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Howard is proceeded in death by son Roy Allen Payne, daughter, Tammy Renia Payne, parents E.L. “Doodle” Payne & Jewel Marie Payne, brother Glenn Payne, sisters Doris Brock and Pat Williamson, grandson Brandon Hinklin; brother-in-law Lloyd Brack; daughter-in-law Patsy Singleton.

He enjoyed fishing, dancing, sitting outside, building things, piddling in his shop, listening to Liberty radio station and cajun music on Sundays, watching westerns.

Howard worked in the Batson Oilfield for many years with his dad, but his favorite job was driving a truck.

He enlisted in the Navy but, was honorably discharged because he was colorblind.

Honorary Pallbearer is Micah Scofelia.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM March 27, 2020 at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 27, 2020 at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Tx with pastor Dick Lintelman officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

