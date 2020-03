The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 28, 2020:

Campos, Yrvin – Evading Arrest With a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Driving Without a License with Previous Conviction, Suspension

Craig, Lee Edward Jr. – Criminal Trespass

Jones, Jacob Allen – Public Intoxication

Campos, Yrvin

Craig, Lee Edward Jr.

Jones, Jacob Allen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook