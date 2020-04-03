George Steven McManus, 67, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, from complications following a car accident. He was born September 23, 1952, in Woodville, Texas to the late Marcell Davis McManus and John Daniel “Baby” McManus. George graduated from Anahuac High School in 1971 and from Tyler Junior College with a CAD Degree. He worked for Texas Instruments and Exxon before becoming an independent contractor with his brother doing tractor work and most recently as a truck driver.

George was an avid fisherman and duck hunter. George was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Dennis McManus. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, brothers David and Daniel of Wallisville; sisters Rebecca Lloyd of Crosby and Carol McManus of Wallisville; his nieces Emily Thornton, Kristan McManus, and Ciara Arredondo; his nephew Jon McManus; and a host of other loving relatives, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Due to the current situation with the COVID-19 crisis, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of George’s life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of George Steven McManus, please visit our tribute store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

