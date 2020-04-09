Resignation of Dayton city councilman leaves opening for appointment

Dr. John Johnson has resigned from Dayton City Council, leaving an opening for an appointment to fill his unexpired term. Johnson submitted his resignation on March 17 citing family responsibilities and commitments. By state law, the resignation became official eight days on March 25.

His resignation leaves an opening for a new council member who could be appointed as early as next month by the remaining council members. On Thursday, April 9, the Council held a special-calling meeting to hold an executive session so that council members could float the names of potential appointees.

No action was taken following the executive session. City Manager Theo Melancon said that the Council is looking at the best way to move forward.

“They are hoping to find the best fit for the rest of Dr. Johnson’s term, which ends in May 2021,” Melancon said. “They know that the City needs someone who will take the time to learn the job. If you do it right, serving on a city council is hard work.”

Melancon said the City of Dayton is grateful for the years that Dr. Johnson served on council.

“The Council and the City of Dayton are grateful for his time and service to the city. We thank him and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” he said.

