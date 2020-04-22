Cleveland man charged with string of crimes

An ongoing investigation by the Cleveland Police Department resulted in the arrest of Domanik Jason Jackson, also known as Jay Jay. Detectives believe Jackson, 22, of Cleveland, is responsible for the theft of a vehicle, theft of tires/wheels, and credit card abuse.

During their investigation, it was discovered that investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office were also looking at Jackson as a possible suspect in several cases they were investigating, including the burglary of a storage facility located in the area of Fostoria Road.

On April 19, 2020, a concerned citizen contacted the Cleveland Police Department in regards to a suspicious vehicle located in the 900 block of N. Washington Avenue. Officer Joe Rosas arrived and met with the occupant, who reportedly refused to identify himself.

“Upon detaining the male, the male made an unsuccessful attempt to flee. Officer Rosas eventually identify the male as Domanik Jason Jackson. He was arrested for the active Cleveland PD warrants as well as being in possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance,” said Capt. Scott Felts, spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department.

Jackson was transported to the Cleveland Police Department jail, where Detective Kevin Cooke and Detective John Shaver interviewed him.

According to Felts, during the interview, Jackson confessed to numerous unsolved crimes.

“In this same interview, Detectives uncovered a location of stolen property linked to a recent burglary of a storage building facility in the Cleveland area. The stolen items were being kept at a location in Liberty County. Detectives contacted Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Cade Lowery, who in turn met the detectives at the address given during the interview. Stolen items from the burglarized storage facility along with an RV trailer and one additional motor vehicle were subsequently recovered,” Felts said.

The captain said detectives were excited to clear these cases and put an end to this crime spree.

“This is the result of an alert citizen reporting suspicious activity, which led to a domino effect. Officer Rosas’s looking beyond the initial stop led to charging Mr. Jackson with multiple crimes. The interview conducted by our skilled Detectives led to other crimes uncovered. The quick response by Liberty County Deputy Cade Lowery, when called for an agency assist, led to the recovery of our citizen’s stolen property,” Felts said. “This is an excellent example of citizens, officers, and law enforcement agencies working together.”

Jackson is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony, Theft of Property, a third-degree felony, Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, Failure to Identify/Fugitive, a Class B misdemeanor, Credit Card Abuse, a state jail felony, Theft of Property, a state jail felony, Theft of Property, a Class A misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.

