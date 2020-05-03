Kathie Mae “Lynch” Cameron, 64, passed to her Heavenly home April 29, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waxahachie, Texas. She was born October 8, 1955 in Orange, Texas to G.W. and Katherine Breakfield Lynch. She was a resident of Waxahachie, Texas.

Kathie is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dan Cameron. Sons, David (Christina) Harris of Liberty, Texas; Tracy Harris of Magnolia, Texas and daughter Tamatha (Brian) Laymance of Brownsboro, Texas. Step sons, Dan, Jr. (Dawn) Cameron of Corsicana, Texas; Anthony (Tanya) Cameron of Magnolia, Texas and step daughter Melissa (Phillip) Lytle of Kerens, Texas. Brothers, G.W. (Linda) Lynch of Jasper, Texas; Arthur (Roxanna) Lynch of Raywood, Texas. Sisters, Evelyn (Lonnie) Fea of Buna, Texas and Nancy (Ronald) McCloud of Green Cove Springs, Florida. 15 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, G.W. Lynch and Katherine Lynch; and one nephew, Arthur Ray Lynch.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace Stancil Funeral Home of Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Cleveland City Cemetery. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathie Mae Cameron please visit our Tribute Store.

