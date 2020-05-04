Liberty County is reporting three new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Of the 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County, two have now resulted in death for the victims of the illness.

According to the Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, Case #36, a female in her 70-80s, has passed. She was from the south end of Liberty County and her death is due to complications of the virus. That brings the total number of deaths in Liberty County as a result of COVID-19 to two.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family during this time,” said Crista Beasley-Adams, coordinator for LCOEM.

The three new cases are as follows:

A north Liberty County female in her 60-70s, who is being treated in a hospital;

A south Liberty County female in her 30-40s, who is recovering at home; and

A south Liberty County female in her 30-40s, who is recovering at home.

There are things everyone can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Minimizing exposure is especially important for people who are 65 and older, or who have an underlying health condition like heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or cancer. People in those groups have a higher risk of developing severe disease if they do get COVID-19, and the safest thing for them during an outbreak will be to stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. To get ready, they should talk to their doctor about getting additional prescription medications and have enough household items and groceries on hand to stay home as needed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

