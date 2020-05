Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a property on FM 770 at CR 118 in the Raywood area.

According to Capt. Ken Defoor, LCSO spokesperson, the shooting was the result of an alleged “domestic situation.” A man was allegedly shot in his hand.

Defoor said deputies are still “sorting things out.”

No other details are available at the time.

