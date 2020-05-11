Richard David Dunham “Buster”, age 65 of Conroe, Texas passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born January 28, 1955 in Lucedale, Mississippi to parents Joseph and Mildred Dunham who preceded him in death along with his brothers, William Dunham, Robert Dunham, and Ricky Lee Dunham.

Richard was a kind man with a happy go lucky personality. He loved working on lawnmowers and keeping a beautiful lawn. Richard was a proud graduate of The Aldine High School class of 1973. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his son, Richard James Dunham; daughter, DeLaina Wright; brother, Joseph Dunham and wife Sherr; sisters, Patricia Lukasheay and husband Billy, Brenda Hohn and husband Louis, and Rita Thompson; grandchildren, Robert Wright and Savannah Wright; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at New Bethlehem Cemetery, Cut & Shoot, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

81-592-2641 To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Buster” David Dunham please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

