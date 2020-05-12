Liberty County appoints new ESD 1 commissioner

It took Liberty County commissioners just 15 minutes to power through a nine-item court agenda on May 12 with one item tabled and one for information only.

Commissioners will be working with the County Treasurer Kim Harris and County Auditor Dwayne Gott, along with the county’s health insurance provider, to find solutions to correct an estimated $800,000 shortfall in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The shortfall is the result of underfunding of Liberty County’s self-insured employees’ health insurance fund.

Gott told commissioners Tuesday that he wanted them to start looking into the problem before they start the budgeting process for the next fiscal year. As the budget item was information only, no action was taken.

Commissioners also tabled discussion of a proposed resolution that addresses issues relating to driveway and culvert sizes. The item will be addressed at a future meeting.

The only action items were the approval of John Clanton as a commissioner for Emergency Services District 1, the approval of the disposal of obsolete computer equipment from Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis and the approval of bids from Anthony Landry for two delinquent tax properties.

Clanton will serve a one-year term to fill the unexpired term of Mike Theiss.

Liberty County Commissioners Court meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on May 26. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are being held via Zoom and YouTube. To follow the meeting coverage, go online to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb8xervncxOru6q_-aLwxVg

