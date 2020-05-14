Additional arrests made for March murder in Montibello community

The investigation into the March 2, 2020, murder of Aiden Walker has led authorities to make two more arrests. The two new suspects – Damitreon Markquice Cosey, 20, of Atascocita, and Cory Austin Redding, 20, of Kingwood – are facing charges of Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder.

The alleged gunman who killed Walker – Samuel Ferrerio Depina, 18 – is facing a charge of Capital Murder. At the time of his arrest, Depina was 17.

Cosey was arrested April 16, 2020, in the Houston area by officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Office. Redding surrendered to law enforcement officers on May 13, 2020.

Depina, Samuel Ferrerio

Cosey, Damitreon Markquice

Redding, Cody Austin

According to Investigator Mark Ellington with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Cosey and Redding are believed to have helped Depina in planning the murder of Walker. The murder was drug-related.

“Our case investigation led us to believe that the motive was to kill him and rob him of his dope. He had a significant amount of narcotics and some money,” Ellington said.

The murder took place inside a home on CR 2557 in the Montibello Subdivision south of Plum Grove. Walker, who was originally from Kingwood, had rented the home.

On the day of his murder, Walker called 911 to report that he had been shot several times. He died while still connected to the 911 dispatcher, Ellington said.

An autopsy determined that Walker had been shot six times. The alleged murder weapon was recovered from Depina, Ellington said.

An hour or so after the murder, Depina surrendered to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in the parking lot of Buster Brown Propane and Skero’s Barbecue on Loop 494 in New Caney.

Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, who is assisting in the investigation, transported Depina back to the Liberty County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond. Cosey is being held on a $500,000 bond. Bond for Redding has not been set at this time.

