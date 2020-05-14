Third COVID-19-related death reported in Liberty County

The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management (LCOEM) is reporting that a north Liberty County female in her 60-70s has died due to complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time,” said Crista Beasley-Adams, LCOEM coordinator.
Officially, the woman was listed as Case No. 43. She was among 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County. On Wednesday, the LCOEM announced nine new cases of COVID-19, two of which were confirmed from the mobile testing site at Liberty Fire Department on May 3, 2020.
The new cases are as follows:
- 10-20-year-old south Liberty County female – at home recovering
- 20-30-year-old north Liberty County female – at home recovering
- 40-50-year-old north Liberty County female – at home recovering
- 30-40-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering
- 5-10-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering
- 30-40-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering
- 30-40-year-old north Liberty County female – at home recovering
- 30-40-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering
- 20-30-year-old south Liberty County male – at home recovering
Beasley-Adams says that the county should expect to see more cases in the coming days.
“With testing sites in the County, we anticipate to see more positive cases,” she said.