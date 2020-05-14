Third COVID-19-related death reported in Liberty County

The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management (LCOEM) is reporting that a north Liberty County female in her 60-70s has died due to complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time,” said Crista Beasley-Adams, LCOEM coordinator.

Officially, the woman was listed as Case No. 43. She was among 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County. On Wednesday, the LCOEM announced nine new cases of COVID-19, two of which were confirmed from the mobile testing site at Liberty Fire Department on May 3, 2020.

The new cases are as follows:

10-20-year-old south Liberty County female – at home recovering

20-30-year-old north Liberty County female – at home recovering

40-50-year-old north Liberty County female – at home recovering

30-40-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering

5-10-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering

30-40-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering

30-40-year-old north Liberty County female – at home recovering

30-40-year-old north Liberty County male – at home recovering

20-30-year-old south Liberty County male – at home recovering

Beasley-Adams says that the county should expect to see more cases in the coming days.

“With testing sites in the County, we anticipate to see more positive cases,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

