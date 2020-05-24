William “Ken” Nabors was born to Betty Louise Jacobs Nabors and William Edgar “Bill” Nabors February 6, 1967 in Mobile, Alabama. The family lived many years in the Kenefick and Dayton area. Ken graduated from Dayton High School in 1985.

He served time in the Army and worked in the construction business.

Ken is preceded in death by his mother Betty Jacobs Nabors. He leaves behind his father William “Bill” Nabors, sister Lynn Satterwhite, brother John Nabors, sons Josh, Kenny,Johnny and Sam and their wives, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A graveside service will be scheduled at a future date.

