William “Ken” Nabors was born to Betty Louise Jacobs Nabors and William Edgar “Bill” Nabors February 6, 1967 in Mobile, Alabama. The family lived many years in the Kenefick and Dayton area. Ken graduated from Dayton High School in 1985.
He served time in the Army and worked in the construction business.
Ken is preceded in death by his mother Betty Jacobs Nabors. He leaves behind his father William “Bill” Nabors, sister Lynn Satterwhite, brother John Nabors, sons Josh, Kenny,Johnny and Sam and their wives, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a future date.
Calvin and I send our deepest condolences to Ken’s entire family.
Bill, we know how much it hurts to have our children leave this earth before we do. John and Lynn, I have not yet lost a sibling, but I can imagine how devastating it would be. To his children, my Mom died when she was only 56…. and it IS painful to know that our parents died so young.
May your sweet memories of Ken help to comfort all of you at this most difficult time, and in the future. My prayers are with you.