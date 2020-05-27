Linda Jeanean Pike, age 77 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born September 22, 1942 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Horace Oliver and Wana Lee Bittick who preceded her in death along with her stepdaughter, Vickeys Erickson; and stepson, Edward Pike.

Survivors include her husband, Dean Pike; son, Charles Alan and wife Paula Leigh Hauke; daughter, Linda Beth and husband Roman Brantley; grandchildren, Ryan Alan Hauke, Katherine Sara Sensabaugh, Andrew Nolan Hauke, Victoria Jeanene Bowers and husband Michael, David Lee Erickson and wife Kelly, Eric Edward Erickson and wife Melissa, Amanda Marie Scott and husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Trent, Lauren, Isabella, Benjamin, Lucas Nathan, Chrissy, Vickey, Lynzey, Brianna, Kaylee and Daniel; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Jeanean Pike

