Patsy McMenamy, born Patsy Dodd in Tulare, California on April 2, 1938 to Robert and Hattie Dodd. Patsy a resident of Cleveland, Texas since 1977 passed away on June 6, 2020. Patsy was the youngest of 14 children and a twin to her brother, Jackie Dodd.

Patsy was a loving and caring mother to her children, Phil Kuhn, David Britt, John Britt, Chris Britt, Lisa Loo, James Britt and Patricia Greene.

She was a treasured Nana to all of her grandchildren, Adam Kuhn, Caroline Timbs, Jessica Reff, Kelsey Ragan, Steven Wood, II., Ashley Jackson, Lacey Jackson, Lane Britt, Bryce Britt, Brendon Britt, Jace Britt, Victoria Cox, Emily James, David James and Cayden Greene and great-grandchildren, Bailey Kuhn, Hunter Kuhn, Alicia Kuhn, Elsa Timbs, Jaden Timbs, Jaxon Timbs, Jabe Timbs, Claire Timbs, Corbin Reff, Kason Ragan, Zane Ragan, Shawn Wood, Elaina Wood, Amelia Enloe, Sefton Thomas, Alec Strickland and Julia Cox.

Patsy was a caring, kind and compassionate friend and neighbor to all who knew her. She had a true caregiver’s heart and loved helping others in need.

Patsy owned and operated the Texas Dollar Store in Cleveland for years. She was a member of Topps Ladies Club, a hospice volunteer, Azalea Terrace Civic Club treasurer and president for many years.

Patsy enjoyed gardening, traveling, bird watching, nature, being a social butterfly, good humor and the companionship of her pup. Most of all she loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Pace Stancil unreal Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

