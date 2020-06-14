Eric Dishongh Wheeler, 21, of Dayton, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Eric was born January 24, 1999 in Cleveland, Texas to parents James “Bo” Rone and Rachel Wheeler Limbrick.

Eric was a 2018 Dayton High School graduate where he enjoyed basketball, track, and football. Eric resided in Dayton most of his life and was a former resident of Tarkington. He was employed for 1 ½ years at McDonald’s in Dayton. Eric was very witty and liked joking around. He was also a kindhearted person.

Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Wheeler, and grandfather, Johnny Rone. He is survived by his parents, Rachel Limbrick (Dayton) and James and Jennifer Rone (Cleveland); grandparents, Jack Wheeler (Tarkington), Patricia Gilkey and Dennis Gilkey, Sr.(Cleveland); brother, Jaksen Wheeler, Sr.(Atascocita); sisters, Denisia Limbrick (Baytown) and Leteisha Rone (Houston); nephews, Jaksen Wheeler, Jr. and Kaiden Davison; bonus sisters, Te’Ara and Aliviah; and Aunt Caca along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services for Eric will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

