Frederick William “Bill” Norris, age 90 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by his family and God sent angels. He was born July 19, 1929 in Syracuse, New York to parents Frederick William and Grace Agnes Norris who preceded him in death along with his wife of 40 years, Jeanne Louise Stewart Norris.

Frederick graduated from North Syracuse High School in Cicero, New York in 1947. He served in the New York Army National Guard. While working at General Electric, he met the love of his life Jeanne. He had a very successful 43-year career at General Electric contracting with NASA and sent several of his designs into space with astronauts. In his younger years, Bill was an active member of the Elks Lodge in Kemah, Texas he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, bowling, poker and ballroom dancing. In his later years he enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the lake house he built with his wife and son.

Survivors include his son, Frederick William Norris, III. and wife Celine; daughter, Karen Mullins; grandchildren, Gregory Lee Alexander, Jr. and wife Michelle, Erika Lynn Wyatt and husband Dennis, Ryan Richmond Alexander and Hunter Christian Mullins; great-grandchildren, Gregory Lee Alexander, III., Frederick Brian Alexander and Scarlett Rose Alexander; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

