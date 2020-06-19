Investigators have body exhumed in Cleveland 40 years after woman’s death

The body of a Splendora woman killed in 1980 was exhumed Thursday under the supervision of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Division. Authorities believe that Donna Bagwell Herman may have been murdered.

At the time of her death, it was believed that Herman, a 24-year-old mother with two children, was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on US 59 north of Splendora. However, recent information prompted investigators to reexamine the case to look for clues.

Herman was a resident of the Splendora area. With the death of her daughter several years ago, Herman is survived by her son and his family.

A pathologist working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office collected evidence from Herman’s remains before she was reburied by Neal Funeral Home at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery Thursday afternoon.

Before charges can be filed against the persons or person responsible for Herman’s death, the pathologist will have to report findings to investigators who will then give the case to the district attorney’s office. Donna Rippley is the detective investigating the case for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Information about this case will be posted as the investigation continues.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

