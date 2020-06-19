William (Bill) Miles Douglas, 83, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 He was born on Saturday, October 17, 1936, in Austin, Texas, to William Matthew and Kathrine Elizabeth (Namara) Douglas, both of whom have preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Kathrine Baker and Linda Sue Vickers. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 59 years Yvonne Douglas; sons, Matthew Karl Douglas and wife Edith, Jeffrey Kent Douglas and wife Angelia, Richard Miles Douglas and wife Susan; brother, John Eldon Douglas and wife Roberta; sister, Margaret Ann Feldhusen; grandchildren, Erica Hogston, Jena Viltitow, Krista Smith, Kristen Ellison, Christopher Douglas, Camille Douglas, Cate Douglas, Patrick Neal, Bradley Worley, William Scott Douglas, Avery Green and Mallory Green; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Jacob Hogston, Hannah Hogston, Caleb Hogston, Gabriel Viltitow, Naomi Viltitow, Joseph Smith, and Isaac Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Bill Douglas was a very unique man. He came to Cleveland Texas in 1973 and ran the Tri County Funeral Home, which later became Probst Funeral Home. He owned and operated Escort Embalming Service in Houston, Texas, he worked for SCI, then he returned to Cleveland and worked many years for Pace Stancil Funeral Home, he then worked for Neal Funeral Home from 2005 to present. He loved to fish and play poker with all his friends. Bill loved helping people, he loved being around people. He will be sorely missed by all who know him and those he worked with. He was a great man.

Visitation for Bill will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday June 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Bill will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Father Jim Monroe, officiating. Interment for Bill will be Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Sinton Cemetery in Sinton, Texas. Chris and Holley Juneau, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

