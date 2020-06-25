Joshua Alan Green, 39, of Crosby, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Midland, Texas. He was born on August 9, 1980, in Berrien Springs, Michigan to Nathaniel “Rip” Green and Susan Kay Green.

Joshua worked for ATW Detailed Solutions inc, where he was a railroad contractor for the last 23 years. He pursued many interests, one of which was that he was an avid gun collector and enjoyed shooting them as well. Joshua was also a member of the National Rifle Association. He was a hard worker who enjoyed what he did and worked all the time. Joshua was a very caring person, who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was also known for being a simple man who was always there if you needed someone to talk to.

Joshua was a loving son, brother, uncle, step-father and friend to many who knew him. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his father Rip and wife Roxanne of Rosharon; his mother Susan of Baytown; his siblings, twin brother Derek Green of Rosharon, Elon Brown and husband John of Crosby, Amanda Lavalley and husband Buddy of Cypress, Kristopher Schmal of Sterling, Alaska, and Dale Green of Michigan; his step-children Yamilez Carmona, Lesli Najera, Alonzo Quirez and Zarely Chavez; eight grandchildren; three nieces and four nephews; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Due to the current situation with COVID19, attendance memorial service will still be limited to a manageable number of guests and we do encourage the use of face masks for all attendees. We also strongly encourage the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely. It is still recommended to minimize the size of services to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 18 at 3 (Apr. 27, 2020).

To send flowers to Joshua’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

