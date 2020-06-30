Christopher Dean Cooper was born in Tacoma, Washington on June 26, 1951, and passed away June 28, 2020 in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 69. Christopher served our country in the US Air Force and was a truck driver for numerous years. He was a man of great integrity, and his passion was his family. He and Bonnie were married for 40 years and together they raised a wonderful family. Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley Cooper; daughter, Laura Cooper; brother-in-law, Terry Bye. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Bonnie Cooper of Conroe, Texas; daughters, April Vick and husband Jay, and Julie Williamson and husband Mark, both of Conroe, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob Cooper, Madelynn Williamson, Kira Vick, and Nolan Vick; brother, Steve Cooper and wife Priscilla of Port Townsend, Washington; sister, Jane Bye of Olympia, Washington.

